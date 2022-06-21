Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Verano has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

