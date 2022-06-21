Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,083.00

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.73 or 0.00096593 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $42.42 million and $11,083.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,430.24 or 1.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00129612 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

