Veriti Management LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $4,635,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $56,150,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

