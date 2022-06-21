Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

