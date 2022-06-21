Veriti Management LLC Buys 5,555 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,959,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UMC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.