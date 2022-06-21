Veriti Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.