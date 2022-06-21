Veriti Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 201.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

