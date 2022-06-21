Veriti Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 687.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.