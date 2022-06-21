Veriti Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $4,894,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
