Veriti Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

