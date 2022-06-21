Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

