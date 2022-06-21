VIG (VIG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $270.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. VIG has a market capitalization of $683,890.54 and approximately $270.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

