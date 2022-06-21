VIMworld One Day Trading Volume Tops $452,082.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $452,082.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00659679 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.78 or 0.99988268 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

