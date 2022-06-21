Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLVOF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 80.67.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.74. Volvo Car AB has a 52 week low of 5.74 and a 52 week high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

