Vortex Defi Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,376.60 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $3,376.60 and $188.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00033345 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

