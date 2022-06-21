W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. 5,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

