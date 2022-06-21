Wall Capital Group Inc. Sells 11,333 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,248,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,805. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

