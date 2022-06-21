Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,300 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 31.4% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.45% of SEA worth $293,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

