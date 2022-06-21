Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,051.83

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $79,051.83 and approximately $51,018.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00080421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

