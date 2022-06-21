Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 7.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 1,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.