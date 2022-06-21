WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC opened at $90.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

