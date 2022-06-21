Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

