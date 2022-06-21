Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 72,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.