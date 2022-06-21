Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 45,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

