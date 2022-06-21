Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00856265 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

