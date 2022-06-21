Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.81.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

