Wolfe Research Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.13. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

