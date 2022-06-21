XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103,650.00

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

