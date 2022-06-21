XXEC Inc. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 5.0% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

