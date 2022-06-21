yAxis Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $17,549.09 and $1,654.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00673719 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00498443 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

