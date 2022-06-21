Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zalando stock opened at €25.89 ($27.25) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.72.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

