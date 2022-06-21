ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.60.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

ZIM stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.61%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $10,012,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

