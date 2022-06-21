ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $18.10 on Friday. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,601.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.