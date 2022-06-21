Zoracles Reaches Market Cap of $66,518.19 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00058077 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $66,518.19 and $40.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00801598 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

