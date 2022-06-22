1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $13,808.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,693,471 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

