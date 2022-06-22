4,000 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

