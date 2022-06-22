ACT Wealth Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

