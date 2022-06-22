Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,547.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.26 or 0.05427630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00253121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00573485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00569704 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

