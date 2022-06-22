ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 3.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 2,678,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 599,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295km2 located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects.

