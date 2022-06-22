AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

ADTH opened at $3.41 on Friday. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $5,993,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

