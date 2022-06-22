Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

