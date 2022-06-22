Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.