Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Financial Survey

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 CleanSpark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.79%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.17 $134.44 million $1.12 13.54 CleanSpark $49.44 million 3.95 -$21.81 million ($0.29) -16.31

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 11.60% 10.97% 6.19% CleanSpark -6.34% 3.21% 3.05%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CleanSpark Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.