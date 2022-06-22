Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

