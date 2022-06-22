American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,371,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

