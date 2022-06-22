American Vanguard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

American Vanguard stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $673.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.83.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 173,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

