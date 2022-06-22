Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $49.25

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

