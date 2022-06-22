Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $82.56

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

