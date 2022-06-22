Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $5.67

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

