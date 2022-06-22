Analyzing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

This table compares Minerva Surgical and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies 7.24% 8.72% 5.92%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 434.09%. UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.22 -$21.46 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $206.32 million 2.70 $15.89 million $2.18 33.76

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.